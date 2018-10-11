Brazil vs. Saudi Arabia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Neymar on TV, stream online
The South Americans face a friendly match they are expected to win with ease
Brazil and Neymar take on Saudi Arabia on Friday in an international friendly at King Saud University Stadium. The South Americans bringing a loaded squad to this match, where they are expected to win comfortably.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Neymar scores a hat trick and Brazil has this one done by halftime. Brazil 5, Saudi Arabia 0.
