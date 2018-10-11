Brazil vs. Saudi Arabia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Neymar on TV, stream online

Brazil and Neymar take on Saudi Arabia on Friday in an international friendly at King Saud University Stadium. The South Americans bringing a loaded squad to this match, where they are expected to win comfortably.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Neymar scores a hat trick and Brazil has this one done by halftime. Brazil 5, Saudi Arabia 0.