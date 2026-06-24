Brazil vs. Scotland odds, picks, prediction, betting preview, start time for 2026 World Cup match on Wednesday

Brazil can take a major step toward locking up Group C when they take on Scotland at the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday. A victory would put Brazil on seven points, potentially enough to win the group if Morocco don't beat Haiti. If the Moroccans also win, it would be a matter of which team has the best goal difference. On the other hand, a win would all but surely put Scotland through to the knockouts, while a draw may be enough to see them through. Kickoff in Miami, Fla. is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

The latest Brazil vs. Scotland odds from FanDuel list Brazil as -280 favorites on the 90-minute money line, while Scotland are +700 underdogs and a draw is priced at +410. Meanwhile, the Over/Under for total goals scored is 2.5. There are also plenty of other World Cup betting options available on sites like FanDuel, where you can use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $350 in bonus bets if you bet $5 for seven days.

You can also find Brazil vs. Scotland picks and more from SportsLine's experts including Martin Green, who has been profitable in his recent runs with the World Cup and Spain's La Liga. Anyone following his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Brazil vs. Scotland betting odds

Brazil vs. Scotland money line: Brazil -280, Draw +410, Scotland +700 Brazil vs. Scotland over/under: 2.5 (Over -118, Under -104) Bet Brazil vs. Scotland on FanDuel: Check out the latest FanDuel promo code here

Brazil vs. Scotland betting preview

After a disappointing first showing against Morocco that ended in a 1-1 draw, Brazil roared back into form with a 3-0 victory over Haiti. The Brazilian attack looked much more put together in that match, but with a lack of premier talent in the Haitian side, Brazil will need to show that it can do the same against a team with more accomplished players like Scotland. La Seleccion will also be without dynamic Barcelona attacker Raphinha after he suffered a thigh injury against the Haitians.

Scotland also defeated Haiti before dropping a 1-0 defeat to Morocco. The results leave the Scots on three points and a goal differential of zero. Scotland need more from star forward Scott McTominay, who has broken out in a big way for Napoli in Italy's Serie A but has yet to make an impact at the World Cup. Aston Villa captain John McGinn scored the goal against Haiti and is a crucial force in midfield.

Brazil have the sheer talent advantage on paper, but the Scots are plucky and it's not that hard to imagine a version of this game that turns into a war of attrition. That being said, Brazil's Vinicius Jr. will be far and away the best player on the pitch and should carry the key to unlocking the match.

Brazil vs. Scotland picks, prediction

Vinicius Jr. anytime goalscorer +120

The most gifted attacker Brazil has on offer, Vinicius is the best bet to break through the Scottish defense. Though the Scots have only allowed one goal thus far, they looked shaky against Haiti and took a haymaker from Morocco's Ismael Saibari after just 69 seconds. They stood firm after that goal, but Vini Jr. and Brazil will be their strongest test yet.

John McGinn to score or assist +440

McGinn acts as both a facilitator and scorer for Scotland. The Scottish attack hasn't fully gelled yet, but with Brazil shaky both in midfield and at the fullback positions, they may be easier to get at than Morocco -- a notably strong team on the defensive side of the ball. If McTominay or Che Adams score, there's a good chance the ball comes from McGinn. The barrel-shaped midfielder is also quite capable of doing the job himself, as he showed against Haiti.