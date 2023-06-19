Brazil bring their 2022-23 season to its conclusion on Tuesday with what should be a testing meeting against the champions of Africa, Senegal. Both sides have lost only one match since the end of their World Cup campaigns though the latter have played significantly more games.

Brazil's first match on the Iberian peninsula this month saw them beat Guinea comfortably three days ago whilst at the same time Senegal were drawing with Benin in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, June 20 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, June 20 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Jose Alvalade -- Lisbon

: Estadio Jose Alvalade -- Lisbon TV/Live stream: No US broadcast is currently available

No US broadcast is currently available Odds: Brazil -333; Draw +375; Senegal +750 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

This will be the second of two friendlies Brazil play against African opposition in support of Vinicius Junior, who was the subject of alleged racial abuse on at least 10 occasions last season with Real Madrid. Brazil wore black in the first half of their 4-1 win over Guinea, a match that was marred by another incident of alleged abuse aimed at Felipe Silveira, a friend and advisor of Vinicius.

In terms of matters on the pitch, six months after their World Cup campaign came to an end, there is the sense of a holding pattern around the Selecao, still yet to appoint a permanent successor to Tite with Ramon Menezes in temporary charge. For some time now it has seemed that Carlo Ancelotti is the man to take the helm but the date at which he will join continues to drift into the future; reports in the Brazilian media now suggest that the federation are prepared to wait until the summer of 2024 to recruit the Real Madrid head coach.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse, meanwhile, can use this match to experiment and hone his side ahead of January's Africa Cup of Nations, for which the Teranga Lions have already qualified. Plenty of attention will be on Nicolas Jackson, a target for Chelsea, who could form an impressive front three with Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr.

Prediction

Expect this to be a close, high-quality friendly match, decided by the finest of margins. PICK: Brazil 2, Senegal 1