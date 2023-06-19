Brazil attempt to win their second international friendly in four days when they take on Senegal on Tuesday. The Brazilians dropped a 2-1 decision to Morocco in a friendly back in March but bounced back to cruise past Guinea 4-1 on Saturday in Barcelona, Spain. Senegal also played on Saturday, when they battled Benin to a 1-1 draw during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification tournament.

Kickoff at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Brazilians are the -310 favorites (risk $310 to win $100) in the latest Brazil vs. Senegal odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Senegalese are +800 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +340 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Senegal vs. Brazil picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Now, Eimer has broken down Brazil vs. Senegal from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for Senegal vs. Brazil:

Brazil vs. Senegal money line: Brazil -310, Senegal +800, Draw +340

Brazil vs. Senegal over/under: 2.5 goals

Brazil vs. Senegal spread: Brazil -1.5 (+100)

BRA: The Brazilians have won five of their last six international friendly matches

SEN: The Senegalese have posted clean sheets in five of their last seven contests across all competitions

Why you should back Brazil

The Brazilians have a number of dangerous offensive players, and three of them found the back of the net in Saturday's triumph over Guinea. Midfielder Joelinton opened the scoring in the 27th minute and Rodrygo doubled the lead three minutes later before fellow winger Vincinius Junior sealed the win on a penalty in the 88th minute. Defender Eder Militao also scored in the contest, while Casemiro converted in Brazil's previous match against Morocco.

Brazil also has a productive set-up man in Lucas Paqueta. The 25-year-old midfielder, who recorded only three assists in 28 contests for West Ham of the English Premier League this past season, has notched one in each of his last three outings for the national team. Paqueta also is capable of scoring as he finished tied for fourth on his EPL club with four goals. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Senegal

The Senegalese are powered by Sadio Mane, who is among the top scorers in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying with five goals in as many matches. The 31-year-old forward did not convert in either of Senegal's last two contests but netted six goals over his previous five games with the national team across all competitions. Mane will be looking to atone for a disappointing first season with Bayern Munich during which he netted only seven goals in 25 matches after reaching double digits in each of his previous eight campaigns in the Premier League.

Senegal has received production from several other players such as forward Boulaye Dia, who has recorded two goals in three matches for the team. Defender Abdoulaye Seck provided the offense in the side's last outing, netting the lone goal in the draw with Benin, while midfielder Iliman Ndiaye and defenders Youssouf Sabaly and Habib Diallo also have converted during the AFCON qualification tournament. The Senegalese have been strong defensively of late, allowing a total of three goals over their last 11 matches across all competitions. See which team to pick here.

