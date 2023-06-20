Brazil look to head into summer on a high note when they face Senegal in an international friendly on Tuesday. The Brazilians will be playing their final contest until September, when they begin 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification with games against Bolivia and Peru. Brazil is coming off a 4-1 triumph over Guinea on Saturday in a friendly, while Senegal battled Benin to a 1-1 draw during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification tournament on the same day.

Kickoff at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Brazilians are the -205 favorites (risk $205 to win $100) in the latest Brazil vs. Senegal odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Senegalese are +525 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +285 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Brazil vs. Senegal money line: Brazil -205, Senegal +525, Draw +285

Brazil vs. Senegal over/under: 2.5 goals

Brazil vs. Senegal spread: Brazil -1.5 (+150)

BRA: The Brazilians have won five of their last six international friendly matches

SEN: The Senegalese have posted clean sheets in five of their last seven contests across all competitions

Why you should back Brazil

The Brazilians didn't fare well in their first match after losing to Croatia on penalties in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals, dropping a 2-1 decision to Morocco in a friendly on March 25. After having nearly three months to regroup, they righted the ship against Guinea on Saturday. Midfielder Joelinton got things started in the 27th minute and winger Rodrygo gave Brazil a 2-0 lead three minutes later.

After Guinea halved the deficit, defender Eder Militao restored the two-goal advantage in the 47th minute and winger Vinicius Junior capped the victory on a penalty in the 88th minute. Brazil has been receiving solid production from Lucas Paqueta of late. The 25-year-old midfielder scored in the team's victory over South Korea in the Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup and notched an assist in each of the next three contests after registering just one in his previous 39 outings for the national team. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Senegal

The Senegalese are powered by Sadio Mane, who is among the top scorers in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying with five goals in as many matches. The 31-year-old forward did not convert in either of Senegal's last two contests but netted six goals over his previous five games with the national team across all competitions. Mane will be looking to atone for a disappointing first season with Bayern Munich during which he netted only seven goals in 25 matches after reaching double digits in each of his previous eight campaigns in the Premier League.

Senegal has received production from several other players such as forward Boulaye Dia, who has recorded two goals in three matches for the team. Defender Abdoulaye Seck provided the offense in the side's last outing, netting the lone goal in the draw with Benin, while midfielder Iliman Ndiaye and defenders Youssouf Sabaly and Habib Diallo also have converted during the AFCON qualification tournament. The Senegalese have been strong defensively of late, allowing a total of three goals over their last 11 matches across all competitions. See which team to pick here.

