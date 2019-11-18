Brazil vs. South Korea: International friendly prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Brazilian national team will take the field on Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates when it faces South Korea in an international friendly. The Copa America winners are coming off of a narrow 1-0 loss to Argentina on Friday, while South Korea stumbled to a surprising 0-0 draw against Lebanon on Thursday in World Cup qualifying.

The Asian nation is using this match as its final friendly before the EAFF East Asian Cup begins next month, with the team set to face Hong Kong (12/11), China (12/15) and Japan (12/18).

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Brazil vs. South Korea

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 19



: Tuesday, Nov. 19 Time : 8:30 a.m. ET



: 8:30 a.m. ET Location : Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi



: Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Brazil: Against an Argentine defense that is far from superb, the Brazilians managed just one shot on goal last Friday despite having two-thirds possession. The passing was accurate, but when it came to creating space in attack to get shots on goal, they just couldn't get it done. Expect that to be the focus here with the team playing more up the middle against a South Korea defense that lacks defensive quality in the midfield.

South Korea: They are already four games into their World Cup qualifying cycle, having opened up with a 2-0 win over Turkmenistan and an 8-0 victory against Sri Lanka. But the attack has gone cold with back-to-back scoreless draws against North Korea and Lebanon. Against Brazil, this team won't win possession and will have to get nine or more guys behind the ball, with the best chance of scoring being on the counter.

Brazil vs. South Korea prediction

Brazil dominates the pace, controls the ball and creates a ton of shots on way to victory.

Pick: Brazil 2, South Korea 0