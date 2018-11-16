Brazil vs. Uruguay: Live stream, watch Neymar and Seleção Brasileira online, TV channel, prediction, pick, odds, match time

Brazil and Uruguay meet in a big-time international friendly on Friday in London as the South Americans meet for the first time since World Cup qualifying. These two nations were the two furthest-advancing South American teams this past summer in Russia as both made the World Cup quarterfinals.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

International friendly: Brazil vs. Uruguay

Date : Friday, Nov. 16



: Friday, Nov. 16 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium in London



: Emirates Stadium in London TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Brazil -200 / Uruguay +525 / Draw +335

Storylines

Brazil: This is a loaded Brazil squad with pretty much all of the big names outside of Thiago Silva and Philippe Coutinho, while there is also some top young talent like Arthur of Barcelona and Everton's Richarlison. Everybody knows what Brazil can do, and this is another chance to build chemistry.

Uruguay: Oscar Tabarez's side will be without Fernando Muslera, Diego Godin, Jose Giminez, Nahitan Nandez and other important players as a youthful team, outside of the attack, is expected to play. Three players on the roster have never been capped, while young stars Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur and Giorgian de Arrascaeta highlight the midfield.

Brazil vs. Uruguay prediction

Sure, Uruguay still has Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, but this Brazilian team is more experienced, and it shows in this contest.

Pick: Brazil (-200)