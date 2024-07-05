The quarterfinal round of the 2024 Copa America tournament bracket has Uruguay and Brazil colliding on Saturday. Uruguay won all three matches in the group stage, notching nine total points. On July 1, they defeated USA 1-0. Meanwhile, Brazil finished second in Group D after they tallied five total points. They had one win and two draws. In their last outing, Brazil drew a 1-1 tie with Colombia. Brazil's Vinicius Junior (yellow cards) is suspended for this matchup.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. Brazil are +165 favorites (risk $100 to win $165) in the latest Uruguay vs. Brazil odds, while Uruguay are +190 underdogs on the 90-minute money line. A 90-minute draw is priced at +200 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Brazil are -120 favorites to advance, while Uruguay are -105. Before locking in any Uruguay vs. Brazil picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He also was solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 30-22-1 (+7.07).

Now, Green has broken down Uruguay vs. Brazil from every angle and has locked in his picks and Copa America 2024 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Brazil vs. Uruguay:

Brazil vs. Uruguay 90-minute money line: Brazil +165, Uruguay +190, Draw +200

Brazil vs. Uruguay over/under: 2.5 goals

Brazil vs. Uruguay to advance: Brazil -120, Uruguay -105

URU: With nine goals in three matches, Uruguay are first in the Copa America

BRA: In terms of goal differential, Brazil are fifth in the Copa America at +3

Brazil vs. Uruguay picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Brazil can cover

Forward Gabriel Martinelli gives Brazil an assertive playmaker. Last season for Arensal, he logged six goals and five assists. He's also notched two goals in three starts for Brazil. Forward Raphinha can be another capable ball handler.

The 27-year-old has impressive field vision as a passer with a great touch around the net. In the 2023-24 La Liga season for Barcelona, Raphinha finished with six goals and nine assists. In addition, he had one goal on four total shots during the group stage. Forward Sávio is intelligent with his movement off the ball. In the 2023-24 campaign for Girona FC, Sávio had nine goals and 11 assists. See which team to pick here.

Why Uruguay can cover

Uruguay has constantly been a dominant force in this tournament. They've won 15 total titles, with the last one coming in 2011. Thus far, they have continued their stellar play. Uruguay have scored nine goals and logged a plus-8 goal differential. There have been seven players who scored one goal in the three group-stage matches.

Forward Darwin Núñez is a strong offensive weapon. Núñez finishes with ease around the goal and has the upper-body strength to wall off defenders. The 25-year-old has finished with two goals on 13 total shots. In the 2023-24 English Premier League for Liverpool, Núñez notched 11 goals and eight assists. See which team to pick here.

How to make Uruguay vs. Brazil picks

Green has broken down Uruguay vs. Brazil from every possible angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets. He also is offering a full breakdown of this match. He's sharing his Copa America 2024 picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Uruguay vs. Brazil on Saturday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers have all the value, all from the soccer expert who was red-hot picking multiple leagues in 2023, and find out.