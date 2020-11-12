Brazil aim to remain atop the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings when the reigning Copa America champions welcome struggling Venezuela to Sao Paolo on Friday for round three. Tite's team is 2-0-0 so far in the competition and well on its way to keeping its record of qualifying for every single World Cup intact. On the other side, it's almost time to hit the panic button for the visitors after an 0-0-2 start and the schedule getting even tougher.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Friday, Nov. 13

: Friday, Nov. 13 Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo

: Estadio Cicero Pompeu de Toledo TV: Fanatiz USA (pay-per-view)

Fanatiz USA (pay-per-view) Odds: Brazil -667; Draw +550; Venezuela +160 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Brazil: Some key players like Casemiro, Phillipe Coutinho and Fabinho may be missing, but the team is still loaded with Neymar, Vinicius Junior and Gabriel Jesus leading the way. They will likely dominate chance and the ball, and the only way they fail to win is they just have an unimaginably off night in front of goal. Venezuela have a fantastic goalkeeper who can keep them in it, but even if it is just an average performance from the home side, three points will be expected.

Venezuela: We are just two games into qualifying, and once again it feels like the Vinotinto have next to no chance of making the tournament. Zero goals scored in their first two games, the pressure is on now to get a win here or against Chile next Tuesday. A point or less after four games isn't quite the nail in the coffin, but it is close. The attack lacks quality, lacks ideas and is going to need a great bit of luck and a world-class performance from Wuilker Farinez to even sniff a point.

Prediction

No problem for Brazil as Everton Cebolinha and Richarlison score in an easy victory. Pick: Brazil 4, Venezuela 0