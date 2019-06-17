Brazil vs. Venezuela: Copa America 2019 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The host nation is hoping to start quicker in this one to set a statement
Brazil will play its second match at the 2019 Copa America when it faces Venezuela on Tuesday night. The hosts, without the injured Neymar, beat Bolivia 3-0 in the opener with two goals from Philippe Coutinho, while Venezuela somehow survived for a 0-0 draw against Peru, playing the last 15 minutes a man down. The hosts are the heavy favorite in this game, while the Vinotinto would be thrilled to get a point against one of the most talented teams in the world.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Copa America: Brazil vs. Venezuela
- Date: Tuesday, June 18
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Arena Fonte Nova -- Salvador, Brazil
- TV channel: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Brazil: -750 | Venezuela: +2250 | Draw: +675 | O/U: 3
Storylines
Brazil: A good result in the first game, but it was hardly enough to create some positive buzz. A scoreless first half saw the team booed as it exited the field. Everton came on and scored just four minutes in, perhaps earning himself some more minutes with his display. It's going to take a while to get used to not having Neymar, but at least the opening result was good.
Venezuela: The Vinotinto have some confidence after that Peru game, where the Peruvians had 17 shots and looked destined to score. Without Luis Mago after his red card in the 75th minute, they were saved by Wuilker Farinez in goal. The highly-rated young goalkeeper who plays for Colombian club Millionarios, used his cat-like reflexes to frustrate Peru. He'll likely have to do even more to get his team a result against a Brazil team that will fire shot after shot.
Brazil vs. Venezuela prediction
Brazil scores early and puts the Vinotinto away in the second half in a more convincing performance.
Pick: Brazil 3, Venezuela 0
