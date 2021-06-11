The 2021 Copa America kicks off on Sunday with host nation Brazil taking on Venezuela in Group A play. With 10 teams separated into two groups of five, eight of the 10 teams will advance after their four group stage games to make the quarterfinals. Brazil, winners of last year's Copa America, enter as the clear favorites, aiming to repeat as kings of the continent.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, June 13 | Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Nacional de Brasilia - Brasilia, Brazil

TV: Fox and TUDN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Brazil -700; Draw +675; Venezuela +2000 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Brazil: Tite's team has so much quality in it that when you compare them to Venezuela, you can clearly see how this could get out of hand early. Brazil's top technical ability should create numerous chances in the first half, and Venezuela are going to need a superstar performance in goal to even sniff a draw. Brazil's defense should be able to dominate in the air and keep attackers in front of them, and if they do that, a victory with a clean sheet seems very likely.

Venezuela: The attack struggles so much, and somebody is going to have to be the creator and scorer. Could it be Atlanta United's Josef Martinez? With his pace and quality on the ball, he'll be counted on to do so, but he has just two goals for the national team since 2017. A recent loss to Bolivia shows just how long they can go, but a draw against Uruguay in their last match is something to build on. Expect them to struggle in attack but stay in some games ... just maybe not this one.

Prediction

The team stays dominates, just like in World Cup qualifying, as Neymar scores twice in the cup-opening victory. Pick: Brazil 3, Venezuela 0 (Brazil -700)