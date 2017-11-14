Brazil vs. England live stream info, TV channel: How to watch the international friendly on TV, stream online

Mighty Brazil visits Wembley Stadium on Tuesday to face England in an enticing international friendly between two of the most historic soccer nations on the globe. It's Neymar and company against an upcoming English team filled with young talent.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes and Fox Soccer Plus (ITV 1 in UK)

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Brazil is the sharper of the two and should give that English defense a world of trouble for 90 minutes. Expect a valiant fight from England but for Brazil to win it. Brazil 3, England 1.