Brazilian team Flamengo won the strangest of penalty kicks on Saturday, earning a spot-kick after opposing side Criciuma attempted to disrupt the game by using a second ball on the pitch.

While Flamengo were building an attacking play, someone threw a second ball onto the pitch. The second ball landed in the penalty area and no one noticed at first, as most had their backs toward goal while the first ball was in play. As Flamengo's Giorgian de Arrascaeta made a pass into the penalty area for forward Everton, though, the actual ball was mere inches from the second ball.

Everton got ahold of the actual ball and seemed to go for goal but as he did that, Criciuma midfielder Barreto saw the second ball and kicked that in Everton's direction, hitting the actual ball and causing both balls to go in different directions. Players on both teams seemed confused but the referee wasted little time awarding a penalty, which Gabriel Barbosa scored in the 89th minute to give Flamengo a 2-1 win.

It is unclear who threw the second ball onto the field.

Though it is an unusual circumstance, it is not one referees are not trained for, as CBS Sports' rules analyst Christina Unkel noted.

"Every referee law exam has this scenario; it's why it matters when we stop [the] game for [a] second ball," she wrote on social media. "Only matters when it matters. Penalty + YC [yellow card] for stopping [a] promising attack. Doesn't yet rise to [the[ level of red card for DOGSO [denial of a goalscoring opportunity] due to defenders but close."

Flamengo are currently third in Brazil's Serie A, while Criciuma are 14th in the league.