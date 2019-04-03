Brazilian legend Pele hospitalized in Paris with strong fever, report says

Three-time World Cup champion Pele, arguably the greatest soccer player of all time, has been hospitalized in Paris with a strong fever but his condition isn't life threatening, according to RMC Sport. The 78-year-old legend of Santos and the New York Cosmos was admitted to the hospital as a precaution following an event in Paris where he met with rising superstar Kylian Mbappe of PSG.

The report says Pele was still hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon.

Pele won his first World Cup title as a 17-year-old and is known as one of the greatest goal scorers in the history of the sport. Mbappe won the World Cup last summer with France as a 19-year-old and is looked at as the future top player in the world.

Pele has had a handful of hospital stays over the years but it's promising to see that it isn't life threatening. He's been an ambassador for the game, an inspiration for all players and one that means as much to the sport as anyone else has in history.

I met Kylian Mbappe and his parents last night in Paris at @Hublot event. We talked goals, World Cups and watches. Great company! /Estive com @KMbappe e seus pais ontem à noite, durante um evento da @Hublot em Paris. Falamos sobre gols, Copas do Mundo e relógios. Grande encontro! pic.twitter.com/U63hLWy0mV — Pelé (@Pele) April 3, 2019