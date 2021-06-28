Red Bull Bragantino battles Atletico Goianiense in the Brazilian Serie A on Monday evening. Bragantino currently sits atop the Brazilian Serie A table with 14 points, securing four wins and two draws through the first six games. Atletico Goianiense, meanwhile, sits in seventh place with 10 points, but Dragão enters Monday's match full of confidence after winning three of their first five games.

Kick-off from Estádio Antônio Accioly is at 7 p.m. ET. Bragantino is the +140 favorite (risk $100 to win $140) in the latest Atletico Goianiense vs. Bragantino odds, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Martin Green is a professional sports writer and handicapper whose European soccer picks have generated almost $19,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Bragantino vs Atletico Goianiense:

Atletico Goianiense vs. Bragantino spread: Bragantino -0.5 (+150)

Atletico Goianiense vs. Bragantino over-under: 2.5 goals

Atletico Goianiense vs. Bragantino money line: Bragantino +140, Atletico Goianiense +210, Draw +200

AG: Atletico Goianiense has conceded just two goals in league play this season

BRAG: Red Bull Bragantino leads Brazilian Serie A with 16 goals scored

Why you should back Bragantino

Bragantino is coming off an impressive 3-1 victory over Palmeiras in its last outing. Forward Ytalo José Oliveira dos Santos scored a hat trick in Bragantino's victory, and he's been red-hot in league play this season. In fact, Ytalo has recorded four goals and three assists in his first six Brazilian Serie A games in 2021.

Ytalo leads a Bragantino offense that has scored two or more goals in every league game this season. Red Bull Bragantino leads the league with 16 goals scored, three more than any other team in Brazilian Serie A. Bragantino's attack features a total of five players who've scored at least two goals in league play, including Artur, who's scored twice and provided four assists.

Why you should back Atletico Goianiense

Atletico Goianiense secured a 1-0 win over Brazilian heavyweights Fluminense on Wednesday. Nathan Silva scored the decisive goal in the 81st minute to claim all three points. The shutout victory over Fluminense was Atletico Goianiense's fourth shutout of the season.

Atletico Goianiense's defense has give up just two goals in league play, the best goal against mark in Brazilian Serie A. Atletico Goianiense's disciplined defense will certainly be put to the test on Monday, but with a victory against Bragantino, Atletico Goianiense will move within a point of the league leaders with a game in hand.

