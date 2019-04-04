Brazilian soccer legend Pele leave hospital as early as Friday, report says

Brazilian soccer legend Pele is expected to spend Thursday overnight at a Paris hospital for further observations and is expected to be discharged on Friday, Globo Esporte reports. The three-time World Cup champion, arguably known as the greatest soccer player of all time, was hospitalized on Wednesday with a strong fever due to a possible urinary tract infection, according to RMC Sport.

The 78-year-old woke up Thursday without any fever-like conditions, which is obviously a positive sign. The Santos and New York Cosmos legend was admitted to the hospital as a precaution following an event in Paris where he met with rising superstar Kylian Mbappe of PSG.

Pele won his first World Cup title as a 17-year-old and is known as one of the most prolific goal scorers in the history of the sport. Mbappe won the World Cup last summer with France as a 19-year-old and is looked at as the future top player in the world.

I met Kylian Mbappe and his parents last night in Paris at @Hublot event. We talked goals, World Cups and watches. Great company! /Estive com @KMbappe e seus pais ontem à noite, durante um evento da @Hublot em Paris. Falamos sobre gols, Copas do Mundo e relógios. Grande encontro! pic.twitter.com/U63hLWy0mV — Pelé (@Pele) April 3, 2019

Pele has had a handful of hospital stints over the years but it's promising to see that he is not dealing with life threatening conditions. He's been an ambassador for the game, an inspiration for all players and one that means as much to the sport as anyone else has in history.