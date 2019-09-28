Brazilian women's team scores 56 goals in 90 minutes, more than quadruples U.S. World Cup win over Thailand
This is a scoreline we may never see again
You thought the United States women's national team's 13-0 win over Thailand at the 2019 Women's World Cup was bad? Move over, champs, because that's far from the craziest soccer score that happened in 2019.
In Brazil on Saturday, Flamengo's women's team destroyed Greminho by an unthinkable scoreline. It was much worse than 20-0 or 30-0. In the most lopsided scoreline I can remember in any sport, Flamengo won 56-0 in the Rio state league. That's a goal in less than every two minutes.
It's hard to comprehend how there could be that much difference, but I'm not going to act like I know much about women's soccer in Brazil. That's a crazy scoreline though, and for those who thought the USWNT ran up the score, what do you think about this?
The tweet above said it's the most lopsided score in the league's history, but I'll argue it's probably the biggest any of us have seen. The one game that comes to mind for me is Australia beating American Samoa in men's soccer 31-0 on April 11, 2001. That, of course, helped inspire the awesome film "Next Goal Wins" starring CBS Sports soccer analyst Thomas Rongen.
Supposedly a game in Madagascar several years ago ended 149-0 because a team kept scoring own goals to protest the refs, but that isn't what happened here.
As for this one, it makes you wonder if we will ever see another soccer scoreline on the professional level as dominant as this.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid preview
The Madrid derby headlines the weekend of action in the Spanish league
-
Live updates: Real Madrid vs. Atletico
Two of the top teams in the league square off on Saturday
-
Liverpool tops Sheffield on GK error
Lady Luck helped the Reds grind out another victory
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Liverpool didn't play all that well but got the three points
-
Chivas vs. America preview
The Aguilas take on their rivals with plenty at stake
-
Chelsea vs. Brighton preview
The Blues are coming off a seven-goal performance in the EFL Cup
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils
-
Tottenham blows 2-0 lead at Olympiacos
Tottenham gave up a goal right before and right after half time