Brazilian World Cup midfielder pulls off cheeky double nutmeg in Chinese Super League

Brazilian midfielder Renato Augusto, formerly of Flamengo, Bayer Leverkusen and Corinthians, has been playing professionally in China since 2016 and has been doing well. He's got 10 goals in 60 matches for Beijing Guoan and has earned some appearances for his national team during that time, including in the 2018 World Cup.

He's also on a completely other level than some of his opponents. In a 5-2 win over Dalian Aerbin, in a game where he scored a goal, he destroyed two of his defenders with filthy, marvelous nutmegs. First, he jumps, spins and nutmegs and then goes through the five-hole on another defender, all in about three seconds. Take a look at this:

Bless 'em. Bless 'em both. That was just absolutely disgusting. You need plenty of courage to try that, and he pulled it off perfectly.

And to be honest, that's one of the best nutmegs I can recall. It's even better because it included two, but the first was out of this world.

But for me, the best will still belongs to Juan Roman Riquelme for Boca Juniors against River Plate years ago.