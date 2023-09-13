After what has been a rough start to the season for Richarlison, the Brazilian plans to see a psychologist after what has been a tumultuous Brazil camp for him. Richarlison was in tears after being substituted during a 5-1 victory over Bolivia last week and also saw a goal ruled out after a five-minute VAR check in Brazil's 1-0 victory over Peru in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday. Richarlison has only scored one Premier League goal for Tottenham since his move from Everton in 2022 and spoke out about some of his struggles following the match.

"That sad moment [against Bolivia] wasn't even because I played poorly," Richarlison said after the victory over Peru. "In my opinion, I didn't play a bad game in Belem, it was more of an outburst about the things that were happening off the field, which got out of control, not on my part, but on the part of people who were close to me.

"I'm going to go back to England, seek psychological help, from a psychologist, to work on my mind. That's it, come back stronger. I believe I will be in the next [Brazil squad] — I will work for that."

During national team duty, Richarlison got into an argument with 18-year-old Vitor Roque and also has been visibly frustrated when pulled from games for Tottenham. Acknowledging some of these struggles is a large step because it shows that Richarlison wants to fix them in order to be the best soccer player that he can be and it's something that many athletes go through.

Richarlison's former teammate Jordan Pickford has faced similar situations and credits seeing a sports psychologist with getting him back to his best form.

"I work with a psychologist, I get myself in the best physical condition I can be, then the goalkeeping takes care of itself. I feel over the last two years, I've been in the best mindset and I've definitely knuckled down more, improved and had more consistency. I feel like I'm only getting better now at my age," Pickford said in an interview with Sky Sports.

"It was my idea, my agent had mentioned it years ago but I always felt it was down to me to say it, and it was me who made the phone call. I'll be honest with you, I wasn't in the best form. It was about, 'How can I become better? How can I improve myself and get back to that level?' The passion will always be there. I was born with that passion. But talking to the psychologist, it's about composure with passion."

There has been a direct impact for Pickford after talking through his struggles and that's something that could help Richarlison. Former Argentine soccer player Gonzalo Higuain also addressed the issues of mental health when he retired from Inter Miami.

"I don't think there's enough emphasis on the importance of mental health, especially in football and I'd love to help young people," he said when talking about his post-playing goals.

Mental health in soccer is a topic that has been picking up steam and more athletes are feeling comfortable enough to speak about it publically which is only a good thing. With public examples coming up around the world and teams supporting athletes through their mental health journies, it's a step in the right direction.