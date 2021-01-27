Brenden Aaronson will make his full debut for new club Red Bull Salzburg today after being named in their starting lineup for the Austrian Bundesliga match at home to SV Ried.

Aaronson made his first competitive appearance for the Austrian champions on Sunday, playing 24 minutes in a 2-0 win away to SCR Altach, and has been moved into the starting lineup by boss Jesse Marsch for today's match against a side ranked 10th in the 12-team division.

Aaronson had given a sparky performance of the bench for Salzburg, most notably winning a free-kick in the 80th minute that led to Stefan Haudum receiving a red card. In a mid-season friendly against second tier side SK Vorwarts Steyr he also impressed, scoring the second in a 6-0 win earlier in January. His reward is a first competitive start of the season against a side that they have lost to only once in their last 19 meetings.

The 20-year-old joined up with his club earlier this month after Salzburg agreed an initial $6million deal with Philadelphia Union in October. Aaronson played 57 games for the MLS club, scoring seven goals and providing six assists.

Discussing his move to Austria, Aaronson told Sky Sports in October: "It really benefits my game how they play, the formation, the coach (Marsch). Everything stood out and made sense for me to make the move, it's been a dream since I was young to play in Europe so I can't wait to get started."