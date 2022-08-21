After having his first Leeds United goal later counted as an own goal, Brenden Aaronson scored a no-doubter against Chelsea on Sunday. As Leeds were having an excellent start to the match, Aaronson was able to cause chaos for Edouard Mendy with his pressure. After Thiago SIlva passed the ball back to his keeper to reset things, Aaronson pressed Mendy, who then tried to beat Aaronson on the dribble. It was an attempt that he'd regret as Aaronson kept his composure to pick the ball off of his feet and walk it into the back of the net for his first Leeds United goal.

Take a look:

Mendy had all the time in the world to play the ball elsewhere, but the goal changed the tide of the game with Rodrigo doubling Leeds United's advantage before the half. Can they keep the momentum going to engineer an upset? The play of Aaronson will be critical to that as he's showing that his defense is just as important as his offensive production, which makes him a well-rounded midfielder.

His American partner Tyler Adams also had two interceptions and won a tackle in the first half to help Leeds United win the midfield battle. Jesse Marsch will love to see that for the club while Gregg Berhalter is just as happy preparing plays for the duo to head to the World Cup.

For Chelsea, American winger Christian Pulisic started the game on the bench and has yet to start for the Blues this season.