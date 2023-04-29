Josh Dasilva's last-minute goal gave Brentford a huge win against Nottingham Forest, after the guests were ahead until the last ten minutes of the game. Brentford scored two goals after the 80th minute of the match, with Ivan Toney scoring the equalizer at minute 83, before Dasilva's stunner gave the victory to Brentford.

Nottingham Forest opened the scoring through Danilo, and they were close to bringing back home the full three points that could be vital to their race to avoid relegation. However, Brentford found the net with Toney first, as the striker scored his 20th Premier League goal this season. In 110 games for Brentford over three seasons, Toney has 82 goal involvements, and became the first Brentford player since 1938 to score more than 20 top-flight goals in a single season.

Twenty3

Just minutes later, just before full time, it was Dasilva's stunning goal gave the three points to the home side, while Forest are now currently facing a increased chance they won't be back in the top division next season. In fact, Forest only have 30 points with four games to go, including key matches against Southampton and Crystal Palace in the last game of the season.