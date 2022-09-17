The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Brentford

Current Records: Arsenal 5-1; Brentford 2-1-3

What to Know

Arsenal's and Brentford's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 8. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7 a.m. ET on Sunday at Gtech Community Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Brentford winning the first 2-0 at home and Arsenal taking the second 2-1.

Arsenal came up short against Manchester United last week, falling 3-1.

Meanwhile, Brentford didn't have too much trouble with Leeds United at home two weeks ago as they won 5-2.

When the two teams previously met in February, Arsenal won by a goal, slipping past Brentford 2-1. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arsenal since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

Who: Brentford vs. Arsenal

Brentford vs. Arsenal When: Sunday at 7 a.m. ET

Sunday at 7 a.m. ET Where: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium TV: Telemundo, USA Network

Telemundo, USA Network Online streaming: Peacock

Peacock Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brentford +330; Draw +285; Arsenal -127



Series History

Brentford and Arsenal both have one win in their last two games.