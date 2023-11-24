With the two teams above and below them facing off this weekend, Arsenal will feel they have an opportunity to swing the table in their favor as they travel to Brentford on Saturday. Two seasons ago the Bees began life as a Premier League side with a stunning 2-0 win over their London rivals, but in their four meetings since, Thomas Frank's side have one draw and three defeats to their name.

Brentford won three of their last four prior to the international break and find themselves 11th in the table, no mean feat given that they are without transformative players including the suspended Ivan Toney, the injured Rico Henry, and David Raya, who left for Arsenal on loan in the summer. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 11 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Brentford Community Stadium, London

Brentford Community Stadium, London Odds: Brentford +350; Draw +280; Arsenal -143

Brentford +350; Draw +280; Arsenal -143 TV: USA | Live stream: fubo (free trial)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off! For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months).

Storylines

Brentford: The absence of Nathan Collins will be keenly felt in west London on Saturday, but Frank's players will need no reminding of the success they have enjoyed under the lights against Arsenal. The same is true for his supporters, the Dane noted in his pre-match press conference. "The fans need to be absolutely on it from the first minute and I will do my every best to make sure the players are absolutely on it," he said. "Hopefully we can have a fantastic game and win."

There is certainly something about local rivalries that brings the best out of Brentford, unbeaten in a club record 14 London derbies, a run that dates back to a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal at home in October 2022.

Arsenal: Though Mikel Arteta is still some way short of a fully fit squad, key players could well make their return on Saturday evening with Gabriel Jesus available, Martin Odegaard and Ben White seemingly well placed to feature too after missing the 3-1 win over Burnley prior to the international break. However, Arsenal will have to do without Raya, on loan from Brentford, with Aaron Ramsdale set to start between the posts.

It will be an auspicious day for Arteta, his 200th game in charge. No head coach has more wins from their first 199 and the Spaniard is overjoyed at having got so far. "I'm very proud," he said. "I'm very grateful. So many people around have contributed in a massive way to be here almost for four years, so a big thank-you to all of them because they've been instrumental to believe in me through the difficult moments, to inspire me, to make me better, to give me support and so much joy every single day to be working with them."

Prediction

Brentford tend to raise their level against the league's best sides and this could ultimately be a frustrating night for Arteta. PICK: Brentford 1, Arsenal 1