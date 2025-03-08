Teams neck-and-neck in the English Premier League standings will face off on Saturday as 11th-place Brentford host 10th-place Aston Villa. The Bees look to keep riding the current wave they are on, as they have four wins and two draws over their last eight league games. Meanwhile, the Villains are combatting fatigue from their busy schedule and have only won one of their last seven domestic matches.

Kickoff from Gtech Community Stadium in London is at 12:30 p.m. ET. Brentford are listed as the +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) in the latest Brentford vs. Aston Villa odds, with Aston Villa as the +200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units). The EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others. Anyone who follows him at sportsbooks or on betting apps could be way up.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Aston Villa vs. Brentford:

Brentford vs. Aston Villa over/under: 3.5 goals

Brentford vs. Aston Villa money line: Brentford +115, Draw +280, Aston Villa +200

Why you should back Aston Villa

Unai Emery's team may be gassed since they are also competing in the Champions League and FA Cup, but they can take solace in how well they have played against Brentford in recent history. Villa have secured three wins and three draws over six consecutive meetings with the Bees across all competitions dating back to the 2021-22 season. That includes a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture back on Dec. 4.



Aston Villa's defense is showing fatigue from the congested schedule, but the offense is still very potent. The expert names Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers, John McGinn and Leon Bailey as scores to keep an eye on for Aston Villa, as well as newcomers Marco Asensio, Marcus Rashford and Donyell Malen.

Why you should back Brentford

Brentford have the seventh-best home record in the Premier League this season, registering seven wins, three draws and just four defeats over 14 games at Gtech Community Stadium. They have had some close calls since they have scored 30 goals and conceded 26, but they have emerged victorious against tough visitors like Man City, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle.

The Bees also boast scoring power behind forwards Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo. Wissa opened up scoring a 1-1 draw against Everton in Brentford's last home match, and the team will look to him to lead the attack on Saturday.

