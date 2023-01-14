Brentford will take on Bournemouth at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gtech Community Stadium. Brentford are 4-1-4 at home, while Bournemouth are 1-6-2 on the road. The latest Brentford vs. Bournemouth odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Brentford as the -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Bournemouth the +440 underdog. A draw is priced at +295, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals. Before entering any Bournemouth vs. Brentford picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider James Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

The expert is 5-1 (+409) on his Champions League picks and was 8-4 (+490) on his final 12 World Cup plays (5-0 on over/under picks). He also went 14-9-1 on picks in his world soccer parlay article over the six weeks before the World Cup break.

Now, Holliman has dialed in on Brentford vs. Bournemouth. Here are the EPL odds and trends for Bournemouth vs. Brentford:

Brentford vs. Bournemouth money line: Brentford: -165, Bournemouth: +440, Draw: +295

Brentford vs. Bournemouth over/under: 2.5 goals

What you need to know about Brentford

Brentford walked away with a convincing 3-1 win over Liverpool last Monday. That's two games in a row now that Brentford have won by two goals. The victory bumped their Premier League season record up to 6-8-4.

Brentford currently sits in the top-half of the Premier League table after going unbeaten in their last six league games. Brentford have scored 30 goals this season, while conceding 28 times.

What you need to know about Bournemouth

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Bournemouth, and their game on Tuesday only extended their losing streak to three. Bournemouth's bruising 3-0 loss to Manchester United on Tuesday might stick with them for a while. The loss dropped their Premier League season record down to 4-4-10.

Bournemouth have collected just 16 points through their first 18 league games. They're just one point ahead of Everton, who currently sit in the relegation zone. Bournemouth have failed to score in any of their three league games since returning from the World Cup break.

