Brighton & Hove Albion look to register their first win under new manager Roberto De Zerbi when they visit Brentford for a 2022-23 English Premier League match on Friday. The Seagulls (4-2-2) battled Liverpool to a 3-3 draw in De Zerbi's debut after he replaced Graham Potter, who departed last month to take the managerial position with Chelsea, and suffered a 1-0 loss against Tottenham this past Saturday. Brentford (2-4-3) enters on a three-game winless streak after being trounced 5-1 by Newcastle last time out.

Kickoff at Gtech Community Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Seagulls are +128 favorites (risk $100 to win $128) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Brighton vs. Brentford odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Bees are +220 underdogs. A regulation draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Brighton vs. Brentford money line: Seagulls +128, Bees +220, Draw +230

Brighton vs. Brentford over/under: 2.5 goals

Brighton vs. Brentford spread: Seagulls -0.5 (+130)

BHA: The Seagulls outscored Brentford 3-0 while winning both meetings last season

BRE: The Bees have scored just one goal during their winless streak

Why you should back Brighton & Hove Albion



The Seagulls are looking to regain their offensive form as they scored a total of eight goals over their previous two matches before being blanked by Tottenham. Leandro Trossard netted four of his team-leading five goals in those contests, including a hat trick in the draw against Liverpool. The 27-year-old Belgian winger scored in each meeting with the Bees last season and finished the campaign with eight goals in 34 contests.

Alexis Mac Allister is second on the team with four goals, one shy of his total over 33 matches in 2021-22. The 23-year-old midfielder scored all four of his goals during a four-game stretch, which concluded with a pair in Brighton's 5-2 victory against Leicester City on Sept. 4. Midfielder Pascal Grob, who netted two goals in 19 matches last season, already has eclipsed that mark as he has registered three in eight outings.

Why you should back Brentford

The Bees also are hoping their offense gets on track as they recorded 15 goals over their first five matches of the season before slumping. Despite their current struggles, they possess one of the top scorers in the Premier League in Ivan Toney, who is tied for third with six goals. The 26-year-old forward has registered four of Brentford's last six goals as he recorded a hat trick in their 5-2 victory against Leeds on Sept. 3.

Forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa both scored their second goal of the season versus Leeds to forge a three-way tie for second on the team. They are even with midfielder Josh Dasilva, who failed score in nine matches last campaign. Plus, Brentford have played well on home soil this season, picking up seven of their 10 points so far.

