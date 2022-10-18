Brentford welcome Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday with the visitors looking to close the gap on the top three. The hosts are upwardly mobile again after returning to winning ways against Brighton and Hove Albion. Graham Potter has enjoyed a strong start to life with the Blues while Thomas Frank's Bees continue to sting some of their opponents at home. With a game in hand, Chelsea could do with closing the gap on the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City while they can.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 19 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 19 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET Location: Gtech Community Stadium -- West London

Gtech Community Stadium -- West London TV: USA Network | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

USA Network fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Brentford +360; Draw +275; Chelsea -138 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Brentford: A 2-0 win over Brighton ended a run of three games without a win and some heavy defeats to the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United. Chelsea just beat Aston Villa 2-0 and Frank's side travel to Villa Park next after this so will be hoping to make life difficult for Potter's visitors before a winnable fixture against a team struggling for form. Just three points separate Brentford from the European places, but they have played one game more than most positional rivals.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Aaron Hickey is unlikely to be back until after the international break for the FIFA World Cup after he damaged his ankle ligaments while captain Pontus Jansson is also unlikely to return before the pause due to a hamstring problem. Christian Norgaard and Thomas Strakosha are also out.

Chelsea: With five wins and one draw since Potter's arrival, things are looking up results-wise at Stamford Bridge. Four consecutive clean sheets as part of a winning run of five games is also impressive although those Premier League results have come against managerless Wolverhampton Wanderers and struggling Villa with Steven Gerrard under massive pressure. The Villans showed well over the weekend but found Kepa Arrizabalaga in inspired form, but Brentford are expected to be a tougher test with eight-goal Ivan Toney leading the line.

There are no new injury worries for the Blues although Thiago Silva does have a tight hamstring. As for Wesley Fofana, N'Golo Kante, and Reece James, they are all out long-term.

Prediction

Pick: Brentford 1-1 Chelsea. It promises to be a close affair and Villa will have pointed the way to the Bees who are better equipped to exploit those vulnerabilities at present. If Frank and his players can do that, then the Blues' winning run could come to a grinding halt. A narrow Chelsea win should not be written off, but it just feels like another home game which Brentford prove to be tricky customers for another member of the Premier League elite.