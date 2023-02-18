The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Crystal Palace @ Brentford
- Current Records: Crystal Palace 6-9-7; Brentford 8-4-10
What to Know
Brentford managed to walk away from the road leg against Crystal Palace with a draw. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Gtech Community Stadium. Brentford will be strutting in after a win while Crystal Palace will be stumbling in from a loss.
Brentford kept a clean sheet against Bournemouth four weeks ago and took the match 2-0.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Crystal Palace was not quite Chelsea's equal in the second half when they met four weeks ago. Crystal Palace lost 1-0 to Chelsea. That was Crystal Palace's second consecutive one-goal defeat against Chelsea.
Crystal Palace's defeat took them down to while Brentford's victory pulled them up to. A win for Crystal Palace would reverse both their bad luck and Brentford's good luck. We'll see if Crystal Palace manages to pull off that tough task or if Brentford keeps their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- Who: Brentford vs. Crystal Palace
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Gtech Community Stadium
- TV: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brentford -119; Draw +245; Palace +340
Series History
Crystal Palace and Brentford have tied in their last three contests.
- Aug 30, 2022 - Brentford 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Feb 12, 2022 - Crystal Palace 0 vs. Brentford 0
- Aug 21, 2021 - Brentford 0 vs. Crystal Palace 0