The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Brentford

Current Records: Crystal Palace 6-9-7; Brentford 8-4-10

What to Know

Brentford managed to walk away from the road leg against Crystal Palace with a draw. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Gtech Community Stadium. Brentford will be strutting in after a win while Crystal Palace will be stumbling in from a loss.

Brentford kept a clean sheet against Bournemouth four weeks ago and took the match 2-0.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Crystal Palace was not quite Chelsea's equal in the second half when they met four weeks ago. Crystal Palace lost 1-0 to Chelsea. That was Crystal Palace's second consecutive one-goal defeat against Chelsea.

Crystal Palace's defeat took them down to while Brentford's victory pulled them up to. A win for Crystal Palace would reverse both their bad luck and Brentford's good luck. We'll see if Crystal Palace manages to pull off that tough task or if Brentford keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

Who: Brentford vs. Crystal Palace

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brentford -119; Draw +245; Palace +340

Series History

Crystal Palace and Brentford have tied in their last three contests.