The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Brentford

Current Records: Everton 0-1-4, Brentford 1-3-1

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Online Streaming: fubo (Try for free)

fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Everton will head out on the road to face off against Brentford at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gtech Community Stadium. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

Everton is still winless after their matchup against Arsenal on Sunday, but it was at least the closest they've come to winning. Everton fell just short of Arsenal by a score of 1-0. The game was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Everton fell thanks to a single goal from Leandro Trossard at minute 69.

Meanwhile, Brentford can only go 1-1 at best against Newcastle United this season after their first game on Saturday. They fell just short of Newcastle by a score of 1-0. The loss put an end to Brentford's undefeated season.

Everton beat Brentford by a goal in their previous matchup back in March, winning 1-0. The rematch might be a little tougher for Everton since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Brentford is a solid favorite against Everton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -126 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Brentford has won 2 out of their last 4 games against Everton.