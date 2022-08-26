The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Brentford

Current Records: Everton 0-2-1; Brentford 1-1-1

What to Know

Everton lost both of their matches to Brentford last season on scores of 0-1 and 2-3, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Gtech Community Stadium.

On Saturday, Everton and Nottingham Forest tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Speaking of close games: Brentford fell a goal short of Fulham on Saturday, losing 3-2.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

How To Watch

Who: Brentford vs. Everton

Brentford vs. Everton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium USA Stream: Peacock

Peacock Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brentford +100; Draw +240; Everton +270

Series History

Brentford have won both of the meetings they've played against Everton in the last two years.