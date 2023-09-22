Brentford attempt to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they host Everton in a 2023-24 English Premier League matchup on Saturday. Brentford (1-3-1) began the campaign with a four-game unbeaten streak before dropping a 1-0 decision at Newcastle last weekend. Everton (0-1-4) remain in search of their first victory of the season after suffering their third 1-0 defeat last Saturday against Arsenal.

Kickoff at Gtech Community Stadium is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The Bees are the -126 favorites (risk $126 to win $100) in the latest Brentford vs. Everton odds, while the Toffees are +340 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Everton vs. Brentford picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Now, Eimer has broken down Brentford vs. Everton from every angle and just revealed his picks and EPL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Everton vs. Brentford:

Brentford vs. Everton money line: Brentford -126, Toffees +340, Draw +260

Brentford vs. Everton over/under: 2.5 goals

Brentford vs. Everton spread: Bees -0.5 (-135)

BRE: The Bees have lost only two of their last 12 EPL contests

EVE: The Toffees are winless in four visits to Brentford since posting a victory in 1952



Why you should back Brentford

The Bees are without forward Ivan Toney, who led the team with 20 goals last season but is serving an eight-month suspension for gambling. Winger Bryan Mbeumo has helped make up for his absence, as he is tied for second in the EPL with four goals after recording nine in 38 matches last campaign. The 24-year-old Mbeumo registered a brace in the Bees' triumph over Fulham and also scored in draws against Tottenham and Bournemouth.

The other player with more than one goal for Brentford thus far in 2023-24 is Yoane Wissa, who scored in back-to-back contests to begin his third season with the team. The 27-year-old forward netted seven tallies in each of his first two campaigns with the Bees after reaching double digits in his final two with Lorient of France's Ligue 1. German winger Kevin Schade and Danish midfielder Mathias Jensen also have converted for Brentford, whose loss last weekend was their first in eight EPL matches dating back to last season.

Why you should back Everton

The Toffees have had a lot of difficulty on offense as they were shut out in four of their first five matches this season. They have a minus-7 goal differential, with their only production coming in a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United. Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure opened the scoring in that contest in the 14th minute and forward Arnaut Danjuma closed it in the 55th minute.

Everton were unbeaten against Brentford last season after losing both meetings between the sides in 2021-22. After battling to a 1-1 draw on the road, the Toffees posted a 1-0 victory at home on March 11. Winger Dwight McNeil, who led Everton with a career-high seven goals last campaign, produced the only tally of that matchup in the opening minute.

Eimer has broken down the Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total.

