The Premier League season wraps up on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Leeds United @ Brentford

Current Records: Leeds United 8-18-11; Brentford 13-17-7

What to Know

Leeds United and Brentford played to a draw at Elland Road and now head to Brentford Community Stadium to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday. Allowing an average of 2.11 points per game, Leeds United has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

On Sunday, Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Speaking of close games: Brentford slipped by Everton 3-2 on Sunday.

After their draw, Leeds United will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Brentford vs. Leeds United

Brentford vs. Leeds United When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Brentford Community Stadium

Brentford Community Stadium Online streaming: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brentford +130; Draw +260; Leeds +195

Series History

Leeds United and Brentford tied in their last contest.