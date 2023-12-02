The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Luton Town @ Brentford

Current Records: Luton Town 2-3-8, Brentford 4-4-5

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Live stream: Peacock

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Luton Town will head out on the road to face off against Brentford at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Gtech Community Stadium. Luton pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the favored Brentford.

Luton faced off against Crystal Palace for the first time this season, and Luton walked away the winners. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Crystal Palace on Saturday and snuck past 2-1. The last goal Luton scored came from Jacob Brown in minute 83.

Meanwhile, Brentford took three shots at the goal on Saturday, none of which found their mark. They fell just short of Arsenal by a score of 1-0. Brentford has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losses dropped Luton to 2-3-8 and Crystal Palace to 4-3-6.

Odds

Brentford is a huge favorite against Luton Town, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -215 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.