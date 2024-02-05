Manchester City can re-assert themselves as contenders for the Premier League title on Monday, when they take on Brentford.

The reigning champions can go within two points of league leaders Liverpool with a win and leapfrog Arsenal into second place on goal difference. As for Brentford, the team could use the chance to pull off a surprise and widen the gap between them and the relegation zone since they are currently just three points above 18th place Everton.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Monday, Feb. 5 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Monday, Feb. 5 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Gtech Community Stadium -- Brentford, England

TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo

USA Network | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Brentford +800; Draw +460; Manchester City -278

Storylines

Manchester City have been playing catchup in the Premier League title race for several weeks now, but things might finally be going their way. After months without both Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland through injury, both are back and expected to play a major part against Brentford as well as throughout the rest of the season. Even if Haaland eases his way back into things after nearly two months away, Julian Alvarez has stepped in nicely to fill in the gaps. Look no further than last Wednesday, when he scored a brace in City's 3-1 win over Burnley.

Perhaps more compelling than the on-field availability for City is the off-field opportunity. Liverpool's 3-1 loss to Arsenal on Sunday means that if Pep Guardiola's side win today, they would be just two points short of first place and with a game in hand, could claim top spot if all goes according to plan. Long story short, the game against Brentford could be the start of City's title charge -- or provide another wrinkle in an entertaining Premier League title race.

Prediction

With all of their stars available, it seems unlikely that City will end their 11 match unbeaten run against Brentford. Expect City to get the job done and rise to the occasion as the Premier League title race begins to tilt in their favor. Pick: Brentford 0, Manchester City 3