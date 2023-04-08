The Premier League is back in action on this Saturday.

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Brentford

Current Records: Newcastle United 14-11-3; Brentford 10-13-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

Brentford will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Newcastle United at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. Brentford will be seeking to avenge the 5-1 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played last October.

Brentford didn't score on Wednesday, probably because they only made one shot at the goal. They fell just short of Manchester United by a score of 1-0. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Brentford, who haven't won a game since March 18th.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United must be getting used to good results now that the team has four straight victories. They were the clear victor by a 5-1 margin over West Ham United. For those of you keeping count, this is Newcastle United's sixth stomp of the season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the win, Newcastle United put plenty of pressure on the goal with eight goal attempts. Their good performance in that department was in sharp contrast to West Ham United, who only managed two.

Brentford must be hurting after a devastating 5-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their previous matchup last October. Will Brentford have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Newcastle United are the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +109 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

