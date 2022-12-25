Tottenham and Brentford bring the curtain up on the Premier League's annual Boxing Day festivities on Monday, their match also serving as the resumption of the English top flight after the break to accommodate the World Cup. Spurs departed for Qatar in high spirits and now have another world champion on their roster after Cristian Romero was part of the victorious Argentina side at the Lusail Stadium.

Brentford also wrapped up the first period of their season on a high with a stunning victory over Manchester City, one that left them in the league's top half, still an impressive achievement for Thomas Frank's side in their second campaign in the Premier League. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing information

Date: Monday, Dec. 26 | Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Monday, Dec. 26 | 7:30 a.m. ET Location: Brentford Community Stadium, London

Brentford Community Stadium, London TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV

USA | fuboTV Odds: Brentford +300; Draw +270; Tottenham -118 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Brentford: On Tuesday the Football Association took another step in their investigation into the betting patterns of Ivan Toney, charging the striker with a further 30 breaches of their gambling rules to go with the 232 that were alleged last month. Even if for now the Bees will merely be awaiting the FA's judgement, doubts over Toney's availability threaten to cast a pall over the coming weeks.

If found guilty the 26 year old would face a lengthy ban. Kieran Trippier received a 10 week ban for giving information to friends who subsequently bet on his transfer from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid. In a statement Brentford said: "The club has been in discussion with Ivan and his legal representatives. Those conversations will continue privately."

Craving more World Cup coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more. From Champions League to Serie A, Premier League to MLS, we've got you covered.

Tottenham: Club football must be back because the spotlight has already turned to Antonio Conte's future. His contract is due to expire at the end of the season and although Spurs do have an option to extend his spell they will be looking for signs that the Italian is committed for the long haul.

In the meantime there may also be pressure to keep hold of the top four berth, something which will be challenging with the likes of Richarlison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Romero and Hugo Lloris unlikely to be available on Boxing Day. Richarlison was due for a scan earlier this week where Tottenham would ascertain the full extent of the damage done to his hamstring at the World Cup.

Prediction

A weary Spurs may just find this a tough way to return to Premier League action against a Brentford side who are invariably up for the battle. PICK: Brentford 1, Tottenham 1