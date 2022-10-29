The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Brentford

Current Records: Wolverhampton 2-7-3; Brentford 3-4-5

What to Know

This Saturday, Brentford is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 1.75 goals per game. They and Wolverhampton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Gtech Community Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Brentford winning the first 2-0 on the road and Wolverhampton taking the second 2-1.

Brentford has to be hurting after a devastating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa on Sunday. Things were pretty much settled by the half as Brentford was already down 3 to nothing.

Meanwhile, Wolves found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 4-0 punch to the gut against Leicester City on Sunday.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

How To Watch

Who: Brentford vs. Wolverhampton

Brentford vs. Wolverhampton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brentford +116; Draw +235; Wolves +235

Series History

Brentford and Wolverhampton both have one win in their last two games.