Liverpool will continue their race to win the Premier League for the first time since 2020 on Saturday, when they take on Brentford.

The Reds are two points ahead of second place Manchester City, but the reigning champions have a game in hand, which makes every match a must-win for Liverpool. As for Brentford, they are in 14th place but are just six points above the drop zone and perhaps a bit too close for comfort to 18th place.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Feb. 17 | Time : 7:30 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 17 | : 7:30 a.m. ET Location : Gtech Community Stadium -- Brentford, England

: Gtech Community Stadium -- Brentford, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

USA Network | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Brentford +460; Draw +360; Liverpool -167

Storylines

A 3-1 loss to Arsenal two weeks ago has, so far, been one of very few blips on Liverpool's radar this season, and they already accomplished the feat of rebounding with a 3-1 win over Burnley last week. That game served as a demonstration of Liverpool's attacking depth, with Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez all finding the scoresheet, and has been emblematic of the team's recent form. With Mohamed Salah out for much of 2024, first at the Africa Cup of Nations and then sidelined with a hamstring injury, the Reds' depth has been a central focus and they have won all but one match during that stretch.

Though Salah returned to full training this week, the match against Brentford will likely be one of the last in which the other attackers will need to take center stage. Expect some combination of them to start again, but Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold for a few weeks after aggravating a knee injury against Burnley.

Prediction

Even with their absences, whichever combination of players Jurgen Klopp should be able to get the job against Brentford. It could be an especially notable outing for the attack considering Brentford's recent defensive record, which has seen them concede 10 goals in their last five games. Pick: Brentford 0, Liverpool 3