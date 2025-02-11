The knockout play-offs in the UEFA Champions League will begin when Brest host Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday on Paramount+. Both clubs are from France's Ligue 1, with Brest sitting seventh in the league table with 31 points and PSG sitting first with 53 points. However, both teams finished with 13 points in the Champions League standings. Brest ranked 18th on goal differential and PSG finished 15th, setting up this head-to-head matchup in the knockout phase. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Stade de Roudourou in Guingamp, France, is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Brest vs. PSG odds list the Parisians as the -290 favorites (risk $290 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Brest as the +700 underdogs. A draw is priced at +450 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

How to watch PSG vs. Brest

Brest vs. PSG date: Tuesday, Feb. 11

Brest vs. PSG time: 12:45 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for PSG vs. Brest

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than six years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Brest vs. PSG, Sutton is backing both teams to score for a -140 payout (risk $140 to win $100). These two teams know each other well from Ligue 1, where PSG won their two league matchups against Brest 3-1 at home and 5-2 away. However, mid-week matches in the Champions League were a challenge for PSG earlier in the season, as they suffered losses against Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich as well as a draw against PSV Eindhoven.

Meanwhile, Brest were able to take advantage of a lighter UCL schedule during the group stage and has also been prolific domestically of late. They've scored at least two goals in three consecutive matches across all competitions. Ludovic Ajorque scored against PSG on Feb. 1 and has recorded a goal in seven of the last 10 games that he's started.

"Brest know this will be their best chance at securing a positive result against the Parisians, so I expect them to throw numbers forward looking for goals. Meanwhile, it's not in PSG's nature to sit back and let opposing teams control the pace of play, so I'm backing both teams to find the back of the net in this one," Sutton told SportsLine.

