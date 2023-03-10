Paris Saint-Germain are back in action on Saturday away at Stade Brestois 29 in Ligue 1 as they try to shake off the disappointment of their UEFA Champions League exit. With the Coupe de France already gone for this season, it is just Le Championnat left for Christophe Galtier and his players which might not be enough come the end of the campaign. Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe are already effectively out for the remainder of this term and PSG's players were dropping like flies in Munich as Marquinhos and Nordi Mukiele were forced off in quick succession against Bayern. All that is left now is to preserve their eight-point lead atop the domestic ladder.

"I am over my disappointment personally," said Galtier pre-game. "I was hurt, but we have been focused on Brest since Thursday afternoon. We must move on. There is always a risk of a loss of motivation, but I told the players that we are defending champions and another title will make them the players who make PSG the most successful club in Ligue 1 history with 11 titles. It is not easy to win and should not be considered normal. We will have to fight until the end despite our lead."

Team news

Brest: Mahdi Camara is suspended while Jeremy Le Douaron took a knock against RC Strasbourg Alsace recently. Kenny Lala and Felix Lemarechal are expected to remain out hurt while Mathias Pereira Lage and Karamoko Dembele are also struggling to be fit in time.

PSG: Neymar underwent surgery to repair his right ankle on Friday in Doha. Kimpembe is also out and joined by not only Marquinhos and Mukiele, but also Achraf Hakimi who has muscle pain. Renato Sanches was an unused substitute against Bayern and is yet to fully return to action.

Prediction

PSG could take out their Bayern frustration on Brest here, but could equally suffer a continental hangover given their disappointment at another premature season finish. Expect the hosts to do their best to make life tough for Galtier and his deflated troops. Pick: Brest 1, PSG 3.