Having wrestled their way back towards the top of the Premier League could the coming weeks see Liverpool put the hammer down and move clear of their potential title rivals? Saturday's early game against Brighton and Hove Albion offers a perfect chance to add further momentum to their domestic campaign.

Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to Atalanta slowed Liverpool's progress somewhat but if they repeat Sunday's display against Leicester City at the Amex Stadium then it will be an almighty challenge for Brighton to get anything from their game with the champions.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Saturday, Nov. 28 Time: 7:30am ET

7:30am ET Location: Amex Stadium -- Falmer, England

Amex Stadium -- Falmer, England TV: Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium Odds: Brighton +450; Draw +300; Liverpool -163 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: How will Jurgen Klopp's side react after their manager made his feelings about a early Saturday kick-off following a Wednesday game very clear? The Liverpool manager bemoaned British broadcasters Sky and BT for the demands they made of his team following their 3-0 victory over Leicester and though he said in his pre-match press conference that he would stop talking about the issue the question is whether he is already tacitly suggesting to his players that he does not expect them to be at their best.

Brighton: It is a harsh blow for Tariq Lamptey and Brighton that suspension has robbed the young defender of another chance to prove his worth against a top team. It is curious indeed that a right-back should be such a crucial cog in any side's attacking arsenal at such a young age but Lamptey is an exhilarating near-winger given license to attack from deep by Graham Potter. With Trent Alexander-Arnold also unavailable for Liverpool the battle of the right-backs will have to wait.

Prediction

Not since 1984 have Brighton managed to defeat Liverpool and with both Jordan Henderson and Thiago potentially swelling Klopp's midfield options there is no reason to think the Seagulls will break their duck. Pick: Liverpool 2, Brighton 0.