The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Arsenal 13-1-1; Brighton & Hove Albion 7-5-3

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at The American Express Community Stadium. Both clubs come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Brighton was able to grind out a solid victory over Southampton on Monday, winning 3-1.

Meanwhile, Arsenal beat West Ham United 3-1 on Monday.

Brighton and Arsenal tied 0-0 in their first match last year, but Brighton got the win in their second match 2-1. Arsenal is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: The American Express Community Stadium

The American Express Community Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brighton +250; Draw +245; Arsenal +105

Series History

Brighton & Hove Albion have won four out of their last ten games against Arsenal.