The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

  • Arsenal @ Brighton & Hove Albion
  • Current Records: Arsenal 13-1-1; Brighton & Hove Albion 7-5-3

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at The American Express Community Stadium. Both clubs come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Brighton was able to grind out a solid victory over Southampton on Monday, winning 3-1.

Meanwhile, Arsenal beat West Ham United 3-1 on Monday.

Brighton and Arsenal tied 0-0 in their first match last year, but Brighton got the win in their second match 2-1. Arsenal is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

How To Watch

  • Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal
  • When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: The American Express Community Stadium
  • TV: NBC
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brighton +250; Draw +245; Arsenal +105
Series History

Brighton & Hove Albion have won four out of their last ten games against Arsenal.

  • Apr 09, 2022 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Arsenal 1
  • Oct 02, 2021 - Arsenal 0 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • May 23, 2021 - Arsenal 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • Dec 29, 2020 - Arsenal 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • Jun 20, 2020 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Arsenal 1
  • Dec 05, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Arsenal 1
  • May 05, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Arsenal 1
  • Dec 26, 2018 - Arsenal 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Mar 04, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Arsenal 1
  • Oct 01, 2017 - Arsenal 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0