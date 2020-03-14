Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
Arsenal @ Brighton & Hove Albion
Current Records: Arsenal 9-6-13; Brighton & Hove Albion 6-12-11
What to Know
Brighton & Hove Albion took care of business against Arsenal on the road and will be looking to do the same thing back at American Express Community Stadium. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday. Since Brighton's past five matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
On Saturday, Brighton and Wolverhampton ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.
In the teams' previous meeting last December, Brighton won by a goal, slipping past Arsenal 2-1. Will Brighton repeat their success, or does Arsenal have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal
- When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: American Express Community Stadium
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Brighton & Hove Albion have won two out of their last five games against Arsenal.
- Dec 05, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Arsenal 1
- May 05, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Arsenal 1
- Dec 26, 2018 - Arsenal 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Mar 04, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Arsenal 1
- Oct 01, 2017 - Arsenal 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
