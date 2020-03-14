Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Arsenal 9-6-13; Brighton & Hove Albion 6-12-11

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion took care of business against Arsenal on the road and will be looking to do the same thing back at American Express Community Stadium. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday. Since Brighton's past five matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On Saturday, Brighton and Wolverhampton ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

In the teams' previous meeting last December, Brighton won by a goal, slipping past Arsenal 2-1. Will Brighton repeat their success, or does Arsenal have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET Where: American Express Community Stadium

American Express Community Stadium TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Brighton & Hove Albion have won two out of their last five games against Arsenal.