The Premier League returns to action on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Brentford @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Brentford 5-4-5, Brighton & Hove Albion 6-4-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: The American Express Community Stadium

The American Express Community Stadium TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Brighton has been on the road for two straight, but on Wednesday they'll finally head home. They will take on Brentford at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Brighton's last seven contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Brighton and Chelsea combined for 14 shots on goal on Sunday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Brighton fell just short of Chelsea by a score of 3-2.

Meanwhile, Brentford faced off against Luton for the first time this season, and Brentford walked away the winners. They walked away with a 3-1 victory over Luton on Saturday. The last goal Brentford scored came from Shandon Baptiste in minute 81.

Brighton's loss dropped their record down to 6-4-4. As for Brentford, the win got them back to even at 5-4-5.

Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion is a solid favorite against Brentford, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -110 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Brighton & Hove Albion has won 2 out of their last 4 games against Brentford.