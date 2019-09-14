Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion (home) vs. Burnley (away)

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2-1; Burnley 1-2-1

What to Know

Burnley is hoping to claim a victory in their first match against Brighton & Hove Albion this season. Burnley will take on Brighton at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at American Express Community Stadium after a week off. Given that both clubs suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Burnley didn't get the result they wanted in their first fixture with Liverpool two weeks ago. Burnley took a hard 0-3 fall against Liverpool.

Meanwhile, if Brighton was expecting to get some payback for the 1-4 defeat against Manchester City the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Brighton has to be aching after a bruising 0-4 loss to Man City. This makes it the second loss in a row for Brighton.

Burnley took both legs against Brighton last season on scores of 1-0 and 3-1, so Brighton are gunning for a win. Check back on CBSSports.com to see if they can turn the tables.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: American Express Community Stadium

American Express Community Stadium TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Burnley won two meetings and tied two meetings in their last four contests with Brighton & Hove Albion.