Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley soccer game
Who's Playing
Brighton & Hove Albion (home) vs. Burnley (away)
Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2-1; Burnley 1-2-1
What to Know
Burnley is hoping to claim a victory in their first match against Brighton & Hove Albion this season. Burnley will take on Brighton at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at American Express Community Stadium after a week off. Given that both clubs suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Burnley didn't get the result they wanted in their first fixture with Liverpool two weeks ago. Burnley took a hard 0-3 fall against Liverpool.
Meanwhile, if Brighton was expecting to get some payback for the 1-4 defeat against Manchester City the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Brighton has to be aching after a bruising 0-4 loss to Man City. This makes it the second loss in a row for Brighton.
Burnley took both legs against Brighton last season on scores of 1-0 and 3-1, so Brighton are gunning for a win. Check back on CBSSports.com to see if they can turn the tables.
How To Watch
- Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: American Express Community Stadium
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Burnley won two meetings and tied two meetings in their last four contests with Brighton & Hove Albion.
- Feb 09, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Burnley 3
- Dec 08, 2018 - Burnley 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Apr 28, 2018 - Burnley 0 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Dec 16, 2017 - Brighton & Hove Albion 0 vs. Burnley 0
-
