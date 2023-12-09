The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Burnley @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Burnley 2-1-12, Brighton & Hove Albion 7-4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: The American Express Community Stadium

The American Express Community Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion will be playing at home against Burnley at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at The American Express Community Stadium. Brighton's last eight contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Brighton faced off against Brentford for the first time this season, and Brighton walked away the winners. They beat Brentford by a goal, winning 2-1. The last goal Brighton scored came from Jack Hinshelwood in minute 52.

Meanwhile, after soaring to five goals the game before, Burnley faltered in their game on Tuesday. They fell just short of Wolverhampton by a score of 1-0.

Brighton's victory bumped their record up to 7-4-4. As for Burnley, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-1-12 record this season.

Brighton might still be hurting after the devastating 3-0 loss they got from Burnley when the teams last played back in February of 2022. Can Brighton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion is a huge favorite against Burnley, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -201 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Burnley has won 3 out of their last 10 games against Brighton & Hove Albion.