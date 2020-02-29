Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Crystal Palace 8-10-9; Brighton & Hove Albion 6-11-10

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion managed to walk away from the road leg against Crystal Palace with a draw. Brighton will take on Crystal Palace at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at home. Since Brighton's past three matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On Saturday, Brighton and Sheffield United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Speaking of close games: Crystal Palace dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Newcastle United 1-0.

After their draw, Brighton will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Crystal Palace is willing to oblige them.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: American Express Community Stadium

American Express Community Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Brighton & Hove Albion have won two out of their last five games against Crystal Palace.