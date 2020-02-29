Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace soccer game
Who's Playing
Crystal Palace @ Brighton & Hove Albion
Current Records: Crystal Palace 8-10-9; Brighton & Hove Albion 6-11-10
What to Know
Brighton & Hove Albion managed to walk away from the road leg against Crystal Palace with a draw. Brighton will take on Crystal Palace at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at home. Since Brighton's past three matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
On Saturday, Brighton and Sheffield United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Speaking of close games: Crystal Palace dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Newcastle United 1-0.
After their draw, Brighton will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Crystal Palace is willing to oblige them.
How To Watch
- Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: American Express Community Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Brighton & Hove Albion have won two out of their last five games against Crystal Palace.
- Dec 16, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Mar 09, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Dec 04, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Apr 14, 2018 - Crystal Palace 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 2
- Nov 28, 2017 - Crystal Palace 0 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
