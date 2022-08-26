The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Leeds United @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Leeds United 2-0-1; Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0-1

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at The American Express Community Stadium. Last year, Brighton and Leeds United were perfect equals, playing to 0-0 and 1-1 draws.

Brighton got themselves on the board against West Ham United on Sunday, but West Ham never followed suit. Brighton walked away with a 2-0 victory.

Meanwhile, Leeds United kept a clean sheet against Chelsea on Sunday and took the match 3-0.

Since Brighton (2-0-1) and Leeds United (2-0-1) are both at seven points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: The American Express Community Stadium

The American Express Community Stadium TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

NBC Universo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brighton -110; Draw +265; Leeds +305

Series History

Brighton & Hove Albion won two meetings and tied two meetings in their last four contests with Leeds United.