The Premier League is back with midweek action on Tuesday.

Who's Playing

Nottingham Forest @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Nottingham Forest 1-7-2; Brighton & Hove Albion 4-3-2

What to Know

Nottingham Forest needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.3 goals per match before their matchup on Tuesday. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to The American Express Community Stadium at 2:30 p.m. ET. Given that both clubs suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Nottingham Forest was not quite Wolverhampton's equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. Nottingham Forest fell a goal short of Wolves, losing 1-0.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion came up short against Brentford this past Friday, falling 2-0.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Nottingham Forest

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Nottingham Forest When: Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: The American Express Community Stadium

The American Express Community Stadium TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brighton -265; Draw +370; Forest +700

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.